Tax Implications for Powerball Winners

If the Powerball winner takes the lump sum , right away nearly a quarter of the prize is withheld for federal taxes . And they're not off the hook yet. It was the game's fourth largest jackpot ever. That big winner now has a hefty tax bill waiting for them. That's because lottery winnings are treated as income by the federal government and most states, so the jackpots are subject to state and federal income taxes. However, there are 13 states that, or receive their winnings in a lump sum of cash.

If they pick the annuity, they will eventually receive the entire advertised jackpot over the span of three decades. Most jackpot winners go with the lump sum, which means they get the “cash value” of that jackpot. For Powerball's $1.326 billion jackpot, the cash value was $621 million. So if the Oregon Powerball winner does select the cash option, $149.04 million of Saturday's estimated prize would be withheld, dropping it to $471.96 million.Because the federal government counts lottery winnings as income, getting such a large jackpot would likely move the winner into a higher tax bracket, one in which their income is taxed at 37%. So when the winner next files their taxes, they’ll likely have to give the IRS another 13% of that prize.In most states, the tax is taken from the prize money before it’s ever given to the winner. Details on when and how much the winner pays differ by stat

