If you have ever prepared rice pilaf, chances are you’ve made it from a boxed mix — the slim package filled with dried rice and a sachet of spices (with likely a sprinkling of other, less natural ingredients). In fact, a pilaf is easy to make from scratch with whole and healthy ingredients, and, more important, it will taste better. The method is simple and makes for an easy side or vegetarian dish.

The principle behind a pilaf is to saute grains and then steam them in a flavorful broth, embellished with aromatics such as garlic, onion and dried spices. In this recipe, hearty farro is the grain. Farro is an ancient wheat grain (which means it’s not gluten-free) with a chewy texture and a nutty, earthy flavor. It’s protein- and nutrient-rich, packed with fiber, iron and magnesium. If you prefer another grain, bulgur or rice are good substitutes. (Note that the cooking times will vary.

You’ll find various forms of farro available in the shops. Whole farro is the healthiest and the heartiest, but it requires a long cooking time, preferably preceded by an overnight soak in water. Semi-pearled farro has some of its fiber-rich bran removed while retaining enough to give it character and a good dose of nutrients. Pearled farro has all the bran removed, so while it will cook quickly, it’s the least flavorful and nutritious. headtopics.com

Once cooked, the farro is tossed with toasted almonds, lemon, mint and parsley, resulting in a bright, nutty, herbaceous side dish. Depending on how salty your stock is, adjust the amount of salt to taste.Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the shallot and saute until soft, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and saute until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add the farro and stir to toast the grains, about 30 seconds more.

Carefully add the stock (it will bubble vigorously), then add the salt, cumin, coriander and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover the pan and simmer until the farro is tender and the liquid is absorbed, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork. headtopics.com

