Taste testers deliver verdict on Coca-Cola’s new AI-generated recipe

A new Coca-Cola concoction created using artificial intelligence stumped taste testers in the nation's capital as they tried to figure out the futuristic flavor, with some praising the pop while others let their criticism out of the can. 'I think AI-generated Coke is better than human-tried and proven Coca-Cola,' Emmanuel told Fox News. 'This has something in it that will make me start drinking Coca-Cola.' WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)? Another taste tester, Mitra, was not satisfied with the flavor, saying it 'tastes like medicine' and that she prefers 'old, traditional Coke.' The limited edition drink — named Y3000 due to its 'futuristic flavor' — was released Sept. 12, and its recipe and packaging were designed using artificial intelligence, according to Coke. The soda maker said it was adopting emerging technologies like AI to 'drive new approaches, more experimentation and improved speed to market,' earlier this year. TASTE TESTERS DELIVER VERDICT ON NEW COKE RECIPE FORMULATED USING AI: MILLIONS OF FAST FOOD WORKERS COULD LOSE THEIR JOBS WITHIN 5 YEARS. HERE'S WHY After taking a sip, tasters were left guessing what the 'futuristic flavor' was exactly. 'I'm feeling a little bit of strawberry, some island flavors, like a hint of papaya, a little guava in there, maybe like a hint of a mango,' Will said of the new recipe. 'I'll give it a good 8.5 out of 10, only because I'm looking forward to more, and see what they can do with Sprite next.' Another taster, Chad, agreed that Y3000 had notes of exotic fruits, but added that he didn't like the new recipe before promptly pouring the pop into a nearby planter. A STRUGGLING RESTAURANT OWNER HIRED A ROBOT TO HELP HER SERVERS. THEN THE ANGRY MESSAGES BEGAN 'I can't identify the specific flavor,' Kaycee told Fox News. 'Kind of like cotton candy mixed with Coke, but it's not bad.' Other taste testers agreed the soda tasted like the fluffy carnival treat. 'It tastes like cherry cola mixed with cotton candy,' Michael said. 'It's pretty good.' Another woman, Brandy, said she too tasted 'a little cotton candy,' adding that she thinks Y3000 is better than traditional Coke. WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE Some were surprised that AI co-created such a tasty beverage. 'I never thought that AI could actually do food beverage,' Michael said. 'It's almost like they know our taste buds.' Emmanuel, who previously didn't enjoy Coke products, said the AI 'robot definitely did change my mind.' CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 'This might taste better than the original kind,' he added. Click here to see the full taste test reviews of Coke's Y3000 flavor.

