Tarzana Community Pushes for Petition to Prohibit Overnight RV Parking

A Tarzana community is pushing for a petition to prohibit overnight RV parking on Topham Street due to neighbor harassment , waste dumping , and safety concerns . Residents claim that their attempts to seek help from the city of Los Angeles have been unsuccessful. The issue began six years ago with RVs parking in the area, leading to problems such as waste dumping , drug use, and harassment.

The residents are advocating for their right to live in peace and be able to walk their children without nuisance

