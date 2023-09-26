Target to close 9 stores in 4 cities where theft threatens workers, shoppers

Target, which operates 1,900 stores nationally, announced Tuesday it will close nine where theft and organized retail crime have threatened the safety of workers and customers. MINNEAPOLIS – Target announced Tuesday it will close nine stores in four states where theft and organized retail crime have threatened the safety of workers and customers. The closings, effective Oct.

21, will involve three stores in San Francisco/Oakland, three in Portland, Oregon, two in Seattle and one in Harlem in New York.

“We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all,”. The company said it has “invested heavily in strategies to prevent and stop theft and organized retail crime in our stores” prior to making its decision. Those efforts included adding more security to stores, using third-party security guard services, and implementing “theft-deterrent” tools across the business.

“Despite our efforts, unfortunately, we continue to face fundamental challenges to operating these stores safely and successfully,” the statement said. The company did not disclose how many employees it has in the nine stores. It did commit to offering them jobs in other Target stores, 150 of which will remain in the markets where the closures are planned. headtopics.com

The Minneapolis-based company has about 1,900 stores nationally.