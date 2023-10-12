Target shares get upgrade from Bank of America. Here's what the pros have to say

Market Movers rounded up the latest reactions on Target from investors and analysts. The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed the Minneapolis-based retail chain after Bank of America upgraded Target to buy from neutral .

BofA analyst Robert Ohmes wrote that he sees improvement in traffic and an upside in gross margins at Target. The company is slated to report earnings next month. Target stock closed up 1.7% Thursday.Exxon Mobil agrees to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for nearly $60 billion. Here's what the pros have to sayExxon Mobil agrees to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for nearly $60 billion.

Read more:

CNBC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Bank of America upgrades Target, says shares look attractive after recent pullbackThe recent pullback in Target's stock creates an attractive entry point to snatch up shares, according to Bank of America.

Fed Officials Double Down on Bank’s 2% Inflation TargetPolicy makers say changing the target shouldn't even be under consideration until the current bout of inflation is under control.

Bank of America: These 6 global AI stocks are 'hidden gems' with great potentialBank of America gives two of the chip stocks identified more than 40% upside potential over the next 12 months.

Bank of America turns bullish on BundsJamie Chisholm is a markets reporter based in London.

Taurus taps Bank of America and SAP veterans to head European expansionTaurus' new offices in the UK and France, will be led by ex-Bank of America Jürgen Hofbauer and SAP veteran Arnaud Fleischer, respectively.

Armored truck driver shot outside Bank of America branch in South PhiladelphiaPolice are investigating after an armored truck driver was shot on Thursday afternoon in South Philadelphia.