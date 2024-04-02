Target's Car Seat Trade-In Event is Back: Get 20% Off a New Car Seat

Target’s car seat trade-in event is officially returning. This April 14-27, you can head to your local Target and trade in an old, expired or damaged infant or child car seat and receive a coupon for 20% off a new one. The coupon can even be stacked with others for more savings. Simply drop the car seat into a designated box, scan a QR code and you’ll be able to add the coupon to your Target Circle account.

You can use the coupon twice between April 14 – May 11 on qualifying purchases, which include car seats or other baby items like high chairs, swings, bouncers and mor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wrtv / 🏆 598. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Ruby Franke: From Momfluencer to Felon' | Watch new '20/20' investigation tonightA new '20/20' unravels unimaginable child abuse at the hands of Ruby Franke and her business partner, told through never-before-seen body camera video, recorded calls, and Ruby's own journal detailing the horrific abuse.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

'Ruby Franke: From Momfluencer to Felon' | Watch new '20/20' investigation tonightA new '20/20' unravels unimaginable child abuse at the hands of Ruby Franke and her business partner, told through never-before-seen body camera video, recorded calls, and Ruby's own journal detailing the horrific abuse.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

ABC’s ‘20/20′ set to report on the crimes of Ruby Franke and Jodi HildebrandtThe case of Ruby Franke, which has been a sensation in Utah for months, will play out before a national audience on Friday night. Franke takes center stage on ABC when “20/20″ devotes two hours to a report on the crimes of the Utah parenting influencer and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

'Ruby Franke: From Momfluencer to Felon' | Watch new '20/20' investigation tonightA new '20/20' unravels unimaginable child abuse at the hands of Ruby Franke and her business partner, told through never-before-seen body camera video, recorded calls, and Ruby's own journal detailing the horrific abuse.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Trader Joe's Raises Produce Price 20% for the First Time in 20 YearsDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »

Harris County Easter Tragedy: Mother, daughter killed in car crash, officials urging car seat safetyFollowing a tragic Easter crash claiming the lives of a mother and daughter, free car seat safety training is available, emphasizing the critical importance of properly securing children in vehicles.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »