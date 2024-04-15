Target's Car Seat Trade-In Event: Get 20% Off for New Baby Gear

Target ’s car seat trade-in event is happening this month, allowing families to get 20% off for a new car seat, stroller and more baby home gear. The event began on April 14 and runs through April 27, 2024. Customers can bring take an old car seat or base to a nearby Target and drop it in the designated box inside the store.

After bringing in an old car seat or base in the designated box at Target stores near guest services, customers can scan the QR code on the box, then tap "Add to Target Circle Bonus."The 20% off discount will be in the customer’s Wallet in the Target app. It can be redeemed twice, the company said. The bonus will stay in their Wallet until they use it twice or it expires on May 11, 2024.

