Target Introduces Exclusive Pickleball Apparel and Sporting Goods Collection

will introduce close to 80 apparel, accessories and sporting goods items starting at $9.99, with most items under $50. The offering ranges from pleated skirts, dresses and retro-inspired track suits to pickleballs, duffels and pickleball paddles with colorful artwork that matches the apparel.

“We have a unique strategy for every partnership. Our objective is to introduce our guests to new, emerging as well as established designers that have not been accessible to them in the past,” Sando said. According to the 2024 Sports & Fitness Industry Association Topline Participation report, for the third year in a row, pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in America, having grown 51.8 percent from 2022 to 2023, and 223.5 percent in three years.

While pickleball is always part of their ongoing assortment, the Prince for Target collaboration is a limited-time partnership. “Creating these moments of amplification and celebration that their guests love is one of the things they love most about Target,” Sando said. Could they have produced more products, since some customers complained that a lot of it sold out so fast?

