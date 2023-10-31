HEAD TOPICS

Target Corp. Sees Moderating Inflation, Less Room for Price Increases

Target Corp. acknowledges moderating inflation rates and reduced pricing power for basics, expecting long-term sales improvement.

Target Corp. on Wednesday became the latest retailer to call out “moderating” inflation and said it had less room to charge more for basics — a trend it said would ultimately help sales over the long term, amid enduring Wall Street skepticism.

During Target’s TGT third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, management cited “moderating inflation rates in essentials and food and beverage” as a headwind to financials for the quarter, after more than a year of relying on price increases to boost sales

