Tarform Unveils Second Electric Motorcycle Model, the Vera

Tarform’s electric motorcycles are works of art even when standing still, but are pure poetry in motion on the road. The company’s flagship model, the Luna, evokes café racer and scrambler vibes, but this premium bike also features a high tech electric drivetrain bundled into its head-turning package.
The Luna, which is built to order with a lead-time of up to 6 months, is virtually immune to impulse buyers, but Tarform’s second model is a production bike with similarly impressive specs at a more palatable price.The recently revealed Tarform Vera appears to share some of the design DNA with the Luna, but with a decidedly more futuristic look, and although the Vera’s top speed is a bit lower than the Luna, it’s just as quick and lighter in weight, which translates to a similar range of about 100 miles per charge. And with a price that is almost half that of the Luna, the Vera could be the city bike that helps transform Tarform from a small bespoke builder to a global presenc
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »
Source: papermagazine - 🏆 409. / 53 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »