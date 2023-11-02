Tarantula sighting results in car accident in Death Valley National Park

However, the park urges Death Valley visitors not to panic if they see an eight-legged creature. “Tarantulas are slow-moving and nonaggressive. A tarantula’s bite is reported to be similar to a bee sting, and is not deadly to humans.” There have been other human-animal encounters in America’s national parks over the last few years, but most of them were the result of people trying to get close to animals instead of away from them.

United States Headlines Read more: CNN »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHTIMES: Foreign tourists braking to avoid tarantula cause crash in Death Valley National ParkA tarantula spotted crossing California State Route 190 in Death Valley National Park caused a crash between two Swiss tourists in a camper van and a Canadian motorcyclist.

Source: WashTimes | Read more ⮕

ABC7CHICAGO: Tarantula on roadway causes crash involving international tourists in Death ValleyWhen Swiss tourists spotted a tarantula on the road in Death Valley, they braked suddenly, causing a motorcyclist to fly into the back of their camper van.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more ⮕

ABC13HOUSTON: Tarantula on roadway causes crash involving international tourists in Death ValleyWhen Swiss tourists spotted a tarantula on the road in Death Valley, they braked suddenly, causing a motorcyclist to fly into the back of their camper van.

Source: abc13houston | Read more ⮕

LATIMES: Love-seeking tarantula causes crash in Death Valley; motorcyclist is hospitalizedA motorcyclist crashed into a camper that had stopped in the middle of the road to provide safe passage for a desert tarantula in Death Valley National Park.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: Tarantula on roadway causes crash involving international tourists in Death ValleyWhen Swiss tourists spotted a tarantula on the road in Death Valley, they braked suddenly, causing a motorcyclist to fly into the back of their camper van.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more ⮕

NEWSWEEK: California's Losing Its Newest LakeA lake created in Death Valley National Park after Hurricane Hilary hit the southwest is shrinking.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕