Tarantula causes a massive traffic accident yet crawls away 'unscathed'

A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley, California is being blamed for causing a massive traffic accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.
A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley, California is being blamed for causing a massive traffic accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.
The spider-induced pileup occurred on October 28 while a Swiss couple was driving their rented camper van on CA-190 east of Towne Pass in Death Valley National Park,All of a sudden, the sightseers spotted the furry arachnid ambling across the highway and jammed on the brakes to avoid hitting it, causing a 24-year-old Canadian motorcyclist to plow into the back of their vehicle. headtopics.com
The motorcycle rider was subsequently sent to the Desert View Hospital in Pahrump, where his condition remains unclear. Tarantulas are most commonly seen at this time of year, when the males emerge from their burrows and search for a mate.Meanwhile, the spider walked away from the pile-up “unscathed,” according to the NPS report.
In light of the eight-legged freak accident, the park service is warning drivers to be vigilant while traveling through Death Valley at this time of year. “Please drive slowly, especially going down steep hills in the park,” cautioned Superintendent Mike Reynolds, who was the first NPS employee at the scene of the crash. “Our roads still have gravel patches due to flood damage, and wildlife of all sizes are out.”However, late fall heralds the arrival of the mass tarantula migration, during which the eight to ten-year-old males venture out of their homes in droves in search of a mate — which was likely the case with the arachnid above. headtopics.com
