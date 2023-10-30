Tarantula causes a massive traffic accident yet crawls away 'unscathed'

A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley, California is being blamed for causing a massive traffic accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.Bus nearly mows down woman who suddenly fell off motorcycle in insane street video

Crash victim ‘targeted’ by heartless thieves in Wild West-style robbery on LA freeway in broad daylight A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley, California is being blamed for causing a massive traffic accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

The spider-induced pileup occurred on October 28 while a Swiss couple was driving their rented camper van on CA-190 east of Towne Pass in Death Valley National Park,All of a sudden, the sightseers spotted the furry arachnid ambling across the highway and jammed on the brakes to avoid hitting it, causing a 24-year-old Canadian motorcyclist to plow into the back of their vehicle. headtopics.com

The motorcycle rider was subsequently sent to the Desert View Hospital in Pahrump, where his condition remains unclear. Tarantulas are most commonly seen at this time of year, when the males emerge from their burrows and search for a mate.Meanwhile, the spider walked away from the pile-up “unscathed,” according to the NPS report.

In light of the eight-legged freak accident, the park service is warning drivers to be vigilant while traveling through Death Valley at this time of year. “Please drive slowly, especially going down steep hills in the park,” cautioned Superintendent Mike Reynolds, who was the first NPS employee at the scene of the crash. “Our roads still have gravel patches due to flood damage, and wildlife of all sizes are out.”However, late fall heralds the arrival of the mass tarantula migration, during which the eight to ten-year-old males venture out of their homes in droves in search of a mate — which was likely the case with the arachnid above. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: nypost »

Motorcylist hospitalized after tarantula causes crash in Death ValleyWhen Swiss tourists spotted a tarantula on the road in Death Valley, they braked suddenly, causing a motorcyclist to fly into the back of their camper van. Read more ⮕

Tarantula crossing road causes traffic accident in Death Valley National ParkThe National Park service says it was crossing a road when it was spotted by the driver of a camper who jammed on the brakes, only to have a motorcyclist ram into the camper. Read more ⮕

Tarantula on road in Death Valley National Park is blamed for crash involving camper, motorcycleA motorcyclist was injured in Death Valley National Park after crashing into a couple's camper van when they braked suddenly to avoid hitting a tarantula. Read more ⮕

Protest delays start of No. 24 Southern California vs. CaliforniaThe start of the game between No. 24 Southern California and California was delayed for several moments after a group of about 15 fans sat near midfield at Memorial Stadium in some sort of protest. It wasn’t immediately clear what the fans were protesting as they sat back to back in the middle of the Cal logo. Read more ⮕

Death Redefined: Expert Urges Overhaul of the Controversial U.S. “Death Act”Science, Space and Technology News 2023 Read more ⮕

Calif. couple sues after young son dies tragically at Mexico resortA California couple has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hyatt hotels after their young son tragically fell to his death from a resort in Puerto Vallarta. Read more ⮕