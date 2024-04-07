Tanque Verde High School's Cows Give Birth

Tanque Verde High School 's three cows have given birth after being artificially inseminated over nine months ago. The students at TVHS have been taking care of the cows throughout the process. Haley Tobler, the vice president of the Future Farmers of American program, expressed pride in their work.

One of the cows is currently at their teacher's ranch with its calf, and will return to campus in 208 days.

Tanque Verde High School Cows Birth Artificially Inseminated Students Future Farmers Of American Program

