Tampa Police Department is searching for those responsible following incident at Perry Harvey Park. (Credit: Tampa Police Department/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

The Tampa Police Department has released a video in the search of those responsible for the vandalism of a public artwork depicting African American history, which theThe moving artwork at Perry Harvey Park in downtown Tampa was vandalized sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, causing an estimated thousands of dollars in damage, according to Fox13 Tampa Bay.

"The vandalism of this artwork is an insult to our community and to all those who contributed to its creation," saidsaid in a statement."It is disappointing to think anyone would cause destruction to this artistic representation of our city’s history. We are working to identify those responsible for this senseless act.

Tampa Police described the artwork as a"unique and contextual collection of four major artworks that tell the story of the African American community and Historic Central Avenue, which was made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. headtopics.com

"The work itself is not just a tile that you can go buy at Lowe’s or Home Depot," DeFelice added."These were put together, handcrafted by two artisans who live inAnyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Tampa Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

