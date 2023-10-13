Tampa Bay visits Detroit after Kucherov's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nikita Kucherov scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators.Boston Bruins hope to finish the job this season after record-setting run ended in a playoff flopDetroit went 9-14-3 in Atlantic Division games and had a 35-37-10 record overall last season. The Red Wings averaged 3.

Tampa Bay went 46-30-6 overall and 14-14-4 in division play last season. Goalies for the Lightning averaged 28.4 saves per game last season while conceding 3.1 goals per game.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Odds Detroit Lions Beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6All Lions provides its odds for the Lions to defeat the Buccaneers.

Trade Deadline: NFL buyers ft. Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Buffalo BillsCarmen Vitali sits down with Dave Helman as the duo talk about the NFL trade deadline! Within the segment, Vitali and Helman break down which teams should be buyers ahead of the deadline.

Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Need To Fear Detroit Lions’ Alim McNeillRead more on why the Buccaneers need to fear Alim McNeill on Sunday.

Nick's Picks: Can Baker pull an upset vs. Lions, Browns over 49ers in Week 6?Nick Wright reveals his Week 6 picks, including why he is continuing to ride the Baker Mayfield train and bet on the Tampa Bay Bucs to cover against the Detroit Lions.

In brief: Berkeley’s annual Ride Electric Event set for Oct. 21Nate is an East Bay community papers editor for the East Bay Times and Bay Area News Group.

Berkeley, a Look Back: Wooden shingles on homes banned after 1923 fireNate is an East Bay community papers editor for the East Bay Times and Bay Area News Group.