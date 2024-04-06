Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher Blames Coors Field Humidor for Poor Grip on Baseball

The Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher blamed his poor grip on the baseball on the Coors Field humidor after issuing a walk to all three batters he faced during Friday's 10–7 defeat to the Colorado Rockies . Fairbanks, who was saddled with the loss after teammate Jason Adam surrendered a walk-off grand slam, was miffed by the inconsistencies of the baseballs he was given in the ninth inning, calling them"horrible" during his postgame media availability.

Pete Fairbanks was not too happy with the consistency of the baseballs that were coming in during the bottom of the 9th.Fairbanks explained that each baseball was"not uniform from ball-to-ball," adding that he'd"love to see those come out of the humidor tomorrow in a little better shape." The Rockies, who play at 5,200 feet above sea level, installed a humidor, a temperature and moisture-controlled chamber that stores baseballs, in 2002 to keeping them at approximately 70 degrees and 50% humidity in the thin Denver ai

Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher Coors Field Humidor Baseball Grip Colorado Rockies

