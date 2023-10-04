Playoff baseball returned Tuesday with a slate of four games. Fans packed the ballparks everywhere, except for Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, for the Tampa Bay Rays game against the Texas Rangers.

According to the Society of American Baseball Research, 13,923 fans attended the World Series game between the Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds at Redland Field as a unique set of circumstances led to the low numbers.

The Reds lost the game but went on to win the series that ended up known for the infamous"Black Sox Scandal." Despite a 99-win season, making the playoffs in each of the last five seasons, a 2020 World Series appearance and nine postseason appearances in the previous 16 seasons, Tampa Bay continues to struggle to get fans inside the ballpark. headtopics.com

While Tuesday's crowd was above the Rays' average attendance for the season, it was still at less than 80 percent capacity. The Rays had 33 regular-season games with a larger crowd than for a playoff game.

