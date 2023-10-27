Tammy to blast Bermuda with tropical storm winds

The system will pose impacts mainly from wind on Bermuda this weekend. Plus, AccuWeather meteorologists will be watching another zone of the Atlantic for potential tropical development.AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring an area of the Atlantic basin that could give birth to the next tropical system of the season.Tammy peaked as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday as it moved northward across the Atlantic on a path that sent it in the proximity of Bermuda.

Early Friday morning, AccuWeather meteorologists highlighted the chance that Tammy could once again regain tropical storm status, a prediction that came to fruition."The greatest impacts from Tammy on Bermuda will be from Friday to Sunday and perhaps into Monday, depending on the forward speed of the system," DaSilva said, adding,"The most disruptive aspect of the storm will be its gales and the rough surf and stormy seas produced by the winds.

Forecasters recommend that small craft operators in the region exercise caution due to the stormy conditions. The rough surf will pose a hazard to bathers through the weekend. The rough seas may pose some stability problems for larger vessels, such as cruise ships and freighters. headtopics.com

This image of Tropical Wind and Rainstorm Tammy (center) was captured on Friday morning, Oct. 27, 2023. Bermuda appears to the immediate left of the center. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite) "There is a low-risk zone that could foster tropical development in the zone from the north-central Caribbean to the southeastern Bahamas next week," AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

