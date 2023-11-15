Tammy Murphy Announces Candidacy for New Jersey Senate Seat

Tammy Murphy, a former finance executive, has announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat in New Jersey. She aims to become the first woman to represent the state in the Senate. Other candidates may also join the race. Murphy's announcement comes after the current seat holder, Menendez, was recently indicted. The Democratic primary in June will determine the party's nominee for the general election in November.

POLİTİCO: New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy Announces Senate Run New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announces her candidacy for the 2024 Democratic U.S. Senate primary, aiming to replace the indicted U.S. Sen.(D-N.J.). She becomes the frontrunner due to her husband's position as governor and her extensive network of party leaders.

