Tamales are one of the hottest topics in the American food scene — proving that food-on-the-run paired with great flavor never goes out of style. Social conversations about tamales exploded 47% over the past year, according to Tastewise, a new platform that uses artificial intelligence to find food trends by tracking social media , restaurant menus and digital content.

We love tamales for a very simple reason,' Texas tamale legend Lucy Rascon told Fox News Digital. 'Because they're delicious.' Tamales enjoy remarkable cultural currency today for any food, let alone a culinary tradition that's among the oldest in the Western Hemisphere.

While archaeologists have yet to discover evidence that the first tamales were created by a god, records do suggest they may date back 10,000 years — making them one of the oldest dishes still eaten today.' Fray Bernardino de Sahagún, a Franciscan missionary from Spain, recorded his first encounters with tamales after arriving in the New World in 1529. 'Tasty, tasty, very tasty, very well made … savory, of pleasing odor,' he wrote.

They’re both very successful business girls, but they still like to come together to cook tamales,' said Rascon. 'Tamales are a tradition that will never die.' For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

