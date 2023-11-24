Taller Marmo Launches Online Boutique

Feting the launch in London, cofounders Riccardo Audisio and Yago Goicoechea threw a festive dinner at the boutique hotel The Twenty Two in Mayfair. The brand is particularly popular in the Gulf region, and in London, where many wealthy Arabs reside. Caftans generate some 60 percent of the business. Earlier this year, Taller Marmo pop-ups debuted in Kuwait City and Dubai with Bloomingdale’s.
Etoile La Boutique and Harvey Nichols in Dubai, Riyadh, and Doha, are among some of the retailers in the Middle East that sell Taller Marmo as well. Browns was the first international retailer that bought Taller Marmo garments. The collection is also sold online at Net-a-porter, Matchesfashion, Mytheresa, Harrods, Farfetch, Harvey Nichols, and Ounass. The brand counts more than 60 points of sale worldwide.With regard to the addition of its own online boutique, which is available in both English and Arabic, the duo said the brand-new website is a more direct, and different way for the brand to establish connections with clients around the worl
