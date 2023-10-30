Talking the Tropics With Mike: SW Atlantic low pressure

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.
Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage that might occur. *** LOCAL (Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.) IMPACTS FROM THE TROPICS: None. (light to moderate easterly swell at area beaches partially due to distant Tammy)** Potential development over the CaribbeanWeak low pressure developing over the SW Atlantic east & northeast of the Bahamas will move northeast. A bit of tropical development will be possible before shear becomes strong & dry air invades. No land impacts are expected.
The upper oceanic heat content (UOHC) across the SW Atlantic, Gulf & Caribbean:Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for October:Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. headtopics.com