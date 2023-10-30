Talking the Tropics With Mike: SW Atlantic low pressure

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage that might occur. *** LOCAL (Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.) IMPACTS FROM THE TROPICS: None. (light to moderate easterly swell at area beaches partially due to distant Tammy)** Potential development over the CaribbeanWeak low pressure developing over the SW Atlantic east & northeast of the Bahamas will move northeast. A bit of tropical development will be possible before shear becomes strong & dry air invades. No land impacts are expected.

The upper oceanic heat content (UOHC) across the SW Atlantic, Gulf & Caribbean:Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for October:Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: WOKVNews »

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Last Tammy advisoryAn overview of what's going on in the tropics.... Read more ⮕

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tammy over Central Atlantic... low pressure SW Atlantic & CaribbeanAn overview of what's going on in the tropics.... Read more ⮕

Tropical Update: No local threats, but watching for a possible new tropical depressionWatching the Tropics Read more ⮕

Republicans press Speaker Mike Johnson to act swiftly on Farm BillDozens of conservative lawmakers sent a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson pressing the top House Republican to act swiftly on a sprawling bill that governs many agricultural and food programs. Read more ⮕

Heiress Consuelo Vanderbilt says cousin Anderson Cooper doesn't know what he's talking about“I have not read his book, but I heard him being interviewed … It sounded like there were elements he didn’t know about members of the family,” said Consuelo Vanderbilt of cousin … Read more ⮕

Senior Moments: Why talking to myself makes for good converstationPatricia Bunin writes the Senior Moments column. Read more ⮕