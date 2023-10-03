Talking the Tropics With Mike: Philippe slowly pulling away from Caribbean

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage that might occur. *** LOCAL (Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.) IMPACTS FROM THE TROPICS: None. We will continue to have rough seas & surf this week due to strong, persistent onshore flow causing some minor flooding at times of high tide along the coast, intracoastal, St. Johns River & its tributaries.** Tropical depression #17 formed over the Eastern Atlantic a week ago Sat.

Philippe’s continues to be very poorly organized with the heaviest rain well southeast of the “center”. Philippe has made the turn northward through as Philippe reaches the western edge of the Bermuda high which is displaced well to the east ...

Philippe will impact Bermuda by late Thu./Fri. and possibly the far Northeast U.S. (Maine), Newfoundland & Nova Scotia by late in the upcoming weekend as Philippe interacts with a strong mid-latitude non-tropical cyclone. headtopics.com

Check out the upper oceanic heat content (UOHC) [tropical cyclone heat potential/TCHP] across the SW Atlantic, Gulf & Caribbean. The warmth is very deep. But keep in mind warm ocean temps.

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic. The brighter colors are expanding dramatically as we near the peak of the hurricane season.

