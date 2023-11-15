Talk to Me: A Surprise Horror Hit with a Greenlit Sequel

After making a ton of buzz in film festivals, Michael Philippou and Danny Philippou's Talk to Me became the surprise horror hit of the year. It has become A24's highest-grossing horror movie at the domestic box office, overtaking Ari Aster's Hereditary. And to top it all off, a sequel has already been greenlit! The fantastic practical effects, sharp editing, brilliant performances, and thrilling script make Talk to Me one of the year's best horror movies.

The movie also deserves praise for balancing the information it gives the audience with what it prefers to keep a secret, using the ambiguity of the spirit world to keep people on their toes throughout the entire runtime. However, that creative choice can also make some aspects of Talk to Me confusing. So, before you go asking an angry ghost your questions, we’ve decided to break down Talk to Me’s ending and explain everything we know for sure about the movie’s engaging mythology

United States Headlines Read more: COLLİDER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUST_MAGAZİNE: The Haunting Power of Horror Movie CostumesHorror movie costumes have a lasting impact on our memories, just like the terrifying moments in the films. Costume designers play a crucial role in creating characters and adding depth to their stories. They consider the characters' backgrounds, shopping habits, and the history of negative feminine stereotypes in horror. The responsibility of creating archetypes lies with the costume designers.

Source: bust_magazine | Read more »

COLLİDER: Thanksgiving Horror MovieA horror movie based on Thanksgiving is rare as the holiday is associated with happy family gatherings and delicious food. However, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes the town after a tragic Black Friday riot.

Source: Collider | Read more »

THR: Thanksgiving: A Long-Awaited Horror Film Finally Hits the Big ScreenA throwback slasher film titled 'Thanksgiving' has finally been released after 16 years. The film, set in Plymouth, Massachusetts, offers plenty of cheap thrills and gore, satisfying genre fans. Although not an instant classic, it delivers the bloodthirsty detail that horror aficionados crave. The story begins with a riot at a big box store on Thanksgiving night, coinciding with the start of its Black Friday sale.

Source: THR | Read more »

LATİMES: Addressing China's Crimes Against Uyghur Minority: Tough Talk or Meaningful Action?Human rights advocates urge President Biden to address China's crimes against Uyghur minority during his meeting with Xi Jinping. However, previous dialogues with China have shown limited results. Instead, the U.S. government should apply meaningful pressure using economic power to punish China's abuses.

Source: latimes | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: It's a Wonderful Knife: A Twisted Christmas Horror FilmA twisted version of It's a Wonderful Life, titled It's a Wonderful Knife, takes a dramatic deviation from the classic film. Winnie Carruthers finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe after wishing she'd never been born.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

BUZZFEED: First Date Horror Stories: When a Compliment Turns into an InsultA thread filled with first date horror stories where a seemingly good date takes a turn for the worse due to unexpected insults or conflicts.

Source: BuzzFeed | Read more »