The Taliban are suspending consular services at two Afghan embassies, London and Vienna, over their lack of transparency and cooperation with authorities in Kabul, a foreign ministry spokesman said Sunday. Most of Afghanistan's embassies and consulates are staffed by people from the former Western-backed administration, with around a dozen under the Taliban administration’s full control.

When asked if the ministry was looking at the activities of more embassies, Balkhi said yes as it was a normal ministry procedure. The development comes days after the Afghan embassies in Spain and the Netherlands issued statements emphasizing their coordination and interaction with Taliban authorities in Kabul.

Read more:

sdut »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Taliban suspend Afghan consular services in Vienna and London for lack of transparency, coordinationThe Taliban are immediately suspending consular services at Afghan embassies in London and Vienna until further notice. Most of the country's embassies are staffed by people from the former Western-backed administration, with around a dozen under the Taliban administration's full control. A spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry said Sunday that the two embassies were not being transparent or coordinating their work with the ministry. The development comes days after embassies in Spain and t

From Vienna, Two Artists Set Their Sights on Frieze LondonSophie Thun and Laurence Sturla, whose works will be shown in the fair’s Focus section, discussed their work and their lives in the Austrian capital.

Four people are wounded in a shooting on a Vienna street, and police reportedly arrest four suspectsAustrian police say four people have been wounded in a shooting in the capital, Vienna

Pakistan says its planned deportation of 1.7 million Afghan migrants will be 'phased and orderly'Pakistan says its recently announced plans to deport all illegal immigrants, including 1.7 million Afghans, will be implemented in a “phased and orderly manner.” Friday's statement by the foreign ministry was likely meant to assuage international concerns and calm fears among the Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Islamabad's unexpectedly said on Tuesday that all illegal immigrants, including the Afghans, will have to go back to their countries voluntarily before Oct. 31 to avoid mass arrests and forced deportation. This sent a wave of panic among those living in this Islamic country without valid documents and drew widespread condemnation from rights groups. Activists say any forced deportation of Afghans will put them at a grave risk.

Pakistan says its planned deportation of 1.7 million Afghan migrants will be 'phased and orderly'Pakistan says its recently announced plans to deport all illegal immigrants, including 1_7 million Afghans, will be implemented in a “phased and orderly manner.”

Pakistan says its planned deportation of 1.7 million Afghan migrants will be 'phased and orderly'Pakistan says its recently announced plans to deport all migrants who are in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, will be implemented in a 'phased and orderly manner.'