The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Most of Afghanistan’s embassies and consulates are staffed by people from the former Western-backed administration, with around a dozen Some countries retain an active diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, including Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and China, but the international community remains wary of officially recognizing the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.

The suspension of consular services at the two embassies is with immediate effect and until further notice, foreign ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said. The services affected include the issue and extension of passports and visas. headtopics.com

When asked if the ministry was looking at the activities of more embassies, Balkhi said yes as it was a normal ministry procedure. The development comes days after the Afghan embassies in Spain and the Netherlands issued statements emphasizing their coordination and interaction with Taliban authorities in Kabul.

A voice note from the ministry’s deputy spokesperson Zia Ahmad Takal described the Netherlands’ statement as a positive step for Afghans because all consular services or embassy matters would have a direct connection with Kabul. headtopics.com

The Taliban have sent diplomats to at least 14 countries and efforts are underway to take charge of other diplomatic missions abroad, according to remarks made in March this year by their chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

From Vienna, Two Artists Set Their Sights on Frieze LondonSophie Thun and Laurence Sturla, whose works will be shown in the fair’s Focus section, discussed their work and their lives in the Austrian capital.

Four people are wounded in a shooting on a Vienna street, and police reportedly arrest four suspectsAustrian police say four people have been wounded in a shooting in the capital, Vienna

Pakistan says its planned deportation of 1.7 million Afghan migrants will be 'phased and orderly'Pakistan says its recently announced plans to deport all illegal immigrants, including 1.7 million Afghans, will be implemented in a “phased and orderly manner.” Friday's statement by the foreign ministry was likely meant to assuage international concerns and calm fears among the Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Islamabad's unexpectedly said on Tuesday that all illegal immigrants, including the Afghans, will have to go back to their countries voluntarily before Oct. 31 to avoid mass arrests and forced deportation. This sent a wave of panic among those living in this Islamic country without valid documents and drew widespread condemnation from rights groups. Activists say any forced deportation of Afghans will put them at a grave risk.

Pakistan says its planned deportation of 1.7 million Afghan migrants will be 'phased and orderly'Pakistan says its recently announced plans to deport all illegal immigrants, including 1_7 million Afghans, will be implemented in a “phased and orderly manner.”

Pakistan says its planned deportation of 1.7 million Afghan migrants will be 'phased and orderly'Pakistan says its recently announced plans to deport all migrants who are in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, will be implemented in a 'phased and orderly manner.'