Taliban Frees ISIS Operative Responsible for Kabul Airport Bombing

The man who detonated a bomb outside the Kabul airport in August 2021, killing 170 Afghans and 13 American service members, was an Islamic State operative who had been held in a coalition detention facility in Afghanistan but was freed by the Taliban , according to a new U.S. military review that has identified him for the first time. Some service members who were at the airport that day claimed they had spotted the suicide bomber at the site and were ordered not to engage.

In testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee in March 2023, Vargas-Andrews said the Marines and others involved in the evacuation were given descriptions of men believed to be plotting an attack. Vargas-Andrews said he and others spotted a man who fit the description — a person who came to be known as “bald man in black.

