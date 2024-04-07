Taking Selfies During a Solar Eclipse Can Be Dangerous, Experts Warn

If you want to look up at the total solar eclipse Monday, you likely know by now you’ll need special eye protection to do so, but does the same go for taking selfies with your smartphone? Experts say yes. Taking a selfie during the total solar eclipse can be dangerous, despite your facing away from the sun when you snap the pic. Doctors say harmful UV rays can bounce off your phone and straight into your eyes.

"Many people will think it’s safe to take a selfie with the eclipse in the background because they aren’t looking directly at the sun," Dr. Tongalp Tezel, a retina expert at Columbia University Medical Center, said before the total eclipse in 2017. "What they may not realize is that the screen of your phone reflects the ultraviolet rays emitted during an eclipse directly toward your eye, which can result in a solar burn."If you want to snap a pic of you and the eclipse selfie style, you’ll need two things: those special eclipse-viewing glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 standard, and a Mylar or other solar filter to protect your smartphone or other type of camera lens. RELATED: Why you should bring a colander to watch the solar eclipseYou’ll want to use both the glasses and the solar filter to snap selfies in the moments leading up to full totality – the brief time when the moon completely covers the sun and everything goes dark – and the moments after full totalit

