Taking Risks and Chasing Opportunities

At SeaTac Airport, while getting on the train that takes you to various gates, I saw something I’ve seen dozens of times before. But never thought much of it. The train doors were about to close and I spotted a guy running as fast he could towards the vehicle in hopes he could squeeze inside before the doors shut. Unfortunately he just missed it. I swear his face smacked into the vehicle.All I could think at that moment was how I had never done anything like that.

I’ve never run towards a train or after a bus that was about to leave.If I just look at that situation in a silo, there is a risk of embarrassment. I might look ridiculous barely getting on or missing and smacking into the car. Or even worse – injured. Then, it made me wonder how many times in life I had chosen that mindset. Choosing to play it safe and stay put because it didn’t look like I would make it or measure up.To run or chase after something that is far fetched leaves us vulnerable and exposed. Rejection could happen. The metaphorical train could take off without us

Risk Opportunity Fear Personal Development Chasing Dreams

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chaos inside gatekeeper agency for small, minority-owned firms risks lucrative contracting opportunitiesIn 2021, federal, state and local contract opportunities in the San Antonio area represented more than $9 billion. One agency holds the keys.

Source: SAReport - 🏆 252. / 63 Read more »

The MCU Only Got This Far by Taking RisksLloyd Farley is a master of puns, and a humorist. A fan of DC and Lego, his eclecticism makes him an expert in the quirky side of pop-culture.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Another Study Warns of Surgery Risks for Folks Taking Ozempic, WegovyPeople taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy need to drop them in the days or weeks prior to surgery, a new study warns.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »

105-year-old eclipse chaser excited to add another to his listLaverne Biser has been chasing eclipses and taking photos of them since 1963.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Teenage Girls Are Taking Way More Antidepressents and Boys Are Taking Way FewerScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

‘Biggest mistake' bond investors may make ahead of Fed rate cutsExperts advise taking advantage of opportunities in fixed income while yields are still high.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »