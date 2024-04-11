Taking Risks and Chasing Opportunities

At SeaTac Airport, while getting on the train that takes you to various gates, I saw something I’ve seen dozens of times before. But never thought much of it. The train doors were about to close and I spotted a guy running as fast he could towards the vehicle in hopes he could squeeze inside before the doors shut. Unfortunately he just missed it. I swear his face smacked into the vehicle.All I could think at that moment was how I had never done anything like that.
I’ve never run towards a train or after a bus that was about to leave.If I just look at that situation in a silo, there is a risk of embarrassment. I might look ridiculous barely getting on or missing and smacking into the car. Or even worse – injured. Then, it made me wonder how many times in life I had chosen that mindset. Choosing to play it safe and stay put because it didn’t look like I would make it or measure up.To run or chase after something that is far fetched leaves us vulnerable and exposed. Rejection could happen. The metaphorical train could take off without us
Risk Opportunity Fear Personal Development Chasing Dreams
