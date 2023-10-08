Taking a head count

Read more:

Prosecutors focus on video evidence in trial of Washington officers charged in Manny Ellis’ deathA cellphone video of the 2020 fatal arrest of Manny Ellis shows the Black man on the ground with his hands in the air in surrender

Teachers Use Beyoncé's Mute Challenge in the Classroom To Quiet StudentsMaddie Ellis is a weekend editor at TODAY Digital.

V.E. Schwab Has Update On 'The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue' FilmMaddie Ellis is a weekend editor at TODAY Digital.

Review: In ‘Bite Me,’ Taking Aim at Familiar Teenage TropesEliana Pipes’s new play is too pat to convincingly explore the societal imbalances resulting from race, class and gender.