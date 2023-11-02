Takeaways, Observations From Indiana’s 111-68 Exhibition Win Over Northwood

Beaumont’s night offensively began with teammate Henna Sandvik hollering for the idle freshman to swoop down and run the baseline. Beaumont gradually adjusted throughout the exhibition, however, and got her first bucket to begin the second quarter from deep. By the fourth quarter, the freshman had excellent vision for a half-court assist and added another bucket in transition. Beaumont struggled beyond the arc, though, and only went 1-for-5.
As for LaMendola, the rookie stuttered on both sides of the ball. She went 1-for-6 from the field, missed back-to-back layups, and also picked up five personal fouls. LaMendola was frequently delayed in shuffling her feet to stick with the players she guarded. In the fourth quarter, Indiana head coach Teri Moren pulled LaMendola aside, and on Indiana’s next possession, she made her first basket in transition. But, she got beat on the next possession.
“We have to help them get caught up and be so much better on the defensive side of the ball,” Moren said postgame. “There were too many times where Jules just gave up direct drives. Part of that was she had happy feet tonight … She’ll get better. I’m hoping this is the beginning for her and Lenée. Tonight was a big night for them to play in front of Hoosier nation.”On Monday, Moren said that guard Sara Scalia was shooting the ball well in practice.
Scalia went 5-for-8 from deep, made her first four, and totaled 17 points. A particular play in the second quarter chronicled the night perfectly: Scalia caught the ball in transition in front of the three-point line, took one step back, and drained it.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SciTechDaily1 | Read more ⮕
Source: engadget | Read more ⮕
Source: latimes | Read more ⮕
Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕
Source: latimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IntEngineering | Read more ⮕