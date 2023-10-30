Takeaways from AP's reporting on Chinese migrants who traverse the Darién Gap to reach the US

A group of people, including many from China, walk along the wall after crossing the border with Mexico to seek asylum, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, near Jacumba, Calif. A major influx of Chinese migration to the United States on a relatively new and perilous route through Panama's Darin Gap jungle has become increasingly popular thanks to social media. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)– The U.S.

The monthly number of Chinese migrants crossing the Darién has been rising gradually, from 913 in January to 2,588 in September. For the first nine months of this year, Panamanian immigration authorities registered 15,567 Chinese citizens crossing the Darién. By comparison, 2,005 Chinese people trekked through the jungle in 2022, and just 376 in total from 2010 to 2021.

The increase comes as more people are leaving China. The United Nations has projected China will lose 310,000 people through emigration this year, compared with 120,000 in 2012.The route is viable for Chinese immigrants because they can fly into Ecuador without a visa. From Quito, they join Latin Americans to travel through theand across several Central American countries before reaching the U.S. border. The journey is well-known enough it has its own name in Chinese: walk the line, or “zouxian. headtopics.com

“They’ve lost hope for the future of the country,” said Cai, who now lives in the U.S. “You see among them the educated and the uneducated, white-collar workers as well as small business owners, and those from well-off families.”

“The unemployment rate is very high. People cannot find work,” said Xi Yan, a Chinese writer who came to the U.S. with her daughter in April. “For small business owners, they cannot sustain their businesses.”Those who cannot obtain a visa but travel to the U.S. by crossing the border illegally to seek asylum usually unite with relatives and friends in major cities such as Los Angeles and New York, where they will find work and establish a foothold. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: wjxt4 »

Takeaways from AP's reporting on Chinese migrants who traverse the Darién Gap to reach the USThe monthly number of Chinese migrants crossing through Panama's Darién Gap jungle has risen this year as more people from the world's most populous country look to immigrate to the U.S. The number has risen from 913 in January to 2,588 in September. Read more ⮕

Takeaways from AP's reporting on Chinese migrants who traverse the Darién Gap to reach the USThe monthly number of Chinese migrants crossing through Panama's Darién Gap jungle has risen this year as more people from the world's most populous country look to immigrate to the U.S. The number has risen from 913 in January to 2,588 in September Read more ⮕

As economy falters, more Chinese migrants take a perilous journey to the US border to seek asylumA major influx of Chinese migration to the United States on a relatively new and perilous route through Panama's Darién Gap jungle has become increasingly popular thanks to social media. Read more ⮕

As economy falters, more Chinese migrants take a perilous journey to the US border to seek asylumA major influx of Chinese migration to the United States on a relatively new and perilous route through Panama's Darién Gap jungle has become increasingly popular thanks to social media Read more ⮕

As economy falters, more Chinese migrants take a perilous journey to the US border to seek asylumA major influx of Chinese migration to the United States on a relatively new and perilous route through Panama's Darién Gap jungle has become increasingly popular thanks to social media. Read more ⮕

As economy falters, more Chinese migrants take a perilous journey to the US border to seek asylumA major influx of Chinese migration to the United States on a relatively new and perilous route through Panama's Darién Gap jungle has become increasingly popular thanks to social media. Read more ⮕