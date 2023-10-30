Take Charge Of Your Technical Debt: Exploring Cryptographic Debt

Technical debt in software products typically results from unavailability of technology or unavailability of time.

Then there’s the times when it is “not fine.” This is when it subsequently results in a larger cost incurred by the customer. This cost takes many forms—sometimes it is only a performance cost, which is a monetary cost in and of itself in today’s cloud-first world.

Often, too, technical debt results in an inability to innovate. This is a bit more serious, and indirectly the customer pays once more. Sometimes, however, it results in downright security gaps. This is the worst kind of technical debt, and one that is often not realized. headtopics.com

The principal example that I have frequently stumbled upon in my career is the “Intermediary Certificate Authorities.” Let me explain how this cryptographic debt sneaks into an organization. One way to fight this is to perform “break and inspect” on network traffic. This requires the security inspector to sit in the middle, which means a proxy server must pretend to be the system you are trying to connect to. This impersonation requires a trust relationship, which is often done through certificate authorities that are internal to the enterprise. These are the Intermediary Certificate Authorities.

Another way in which cryptographic debt creeps in is in legacy software. Much enterprise software becomes legacy because it “just works,” and the SSL and TLS encryption libraries are compiled directly into the software. headtopics.com

So how do organizations get ahead of the curve here? The remediation to weak, missing or outdated cryptography is not a single one-stop solution.

United States Headlines Read more: ForbesTech »

Biden Has Canceled About $127 Billion of Student Loans Despite Supreme Court Ruling. Here’s How.Administration tapped menu of existing rules and laws to clear debt from 3.6 million borrowers Read more ⮕

University High School teacher faces federal charge for attempted enticement of minorThe US Attorney's office says Sean Stevenson had been messaging the undercover officer, who was posing as a pimp from a cell phone Read more ⮕

Charge for 'adults unable to parent' by North Georgia restaurant goes viralA riverside restaurant in the Blue Ridge Mountains in north Georgia has gone viral for charging customers a hefty fee for bad parenting. Read more ⮕

BMW tells iPhone 15 users not to charge in new vehicles; Apple preps iOS updateAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Read more ⮕

Firearms charge against Washington state senator Jeff Wilson dismissed in Hong Kong courtA Hong Kong court has dismissed a gun charge against a Washington state senator arrested after he carried a gun into the Chinese territory. Republican Jeff Wilson had called the incident an “honest mistake. Read more ⮕

Firearms charge against Washington state senator Jeff Wilson dismissed in Hong Kong courtA Hong Kong court has dismissed a gun charge against a Washington state senator arrested after he carried a gun into the Chinese territory Read more ⮕