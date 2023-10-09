‘Take Care of Maya’ trial: Maya to testify in $220 million case against All Children’s Hospital

Maya Kowalski, who is now 17, is scheduled to take the stand and tell the jury about her experience being in state custody at the hospital for three months and eventually be allowed to leave after her mother, Beata Kowalski, died by suicide after being kept away from her daughter for 87 days.

Maya had been undergoing ketamine treatments for the pain and Beata Kowalski insisted that she receive ketamine at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Her persistence alarmed hospital staff and they called in a report to the Child Abuse Hotline. They suspect Beata Kowalski, who was a registered nurse, was making her daughter sick.

"Did you learn through the course of this that they believed Beata was slipping ketamine through the holy water and wafers?" the Kowalski's family attorney Greg Anderson asked. headtopics.com

Jurors in a Sarasota County courtroom watched a video deposition from social worker Catherine Bedy as a $220 million case against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital featured in the Netflix documentary ‘Take Care of Maya’ continued Thursday morning.

She went on to described how she met Maya and accused her mother, Beata Kowalski, of having Munchausen by proxy, but admitted she was not an expert on the disease and stated she had only worked with three similar cases. headtopics.com

"He explained the procedure. He talked about how it’s been around for quite a long time. He mentioned it’s used for many things, and it’s safe," Jack Kowalski stated during testimony on Monday. "The side effect when they’re coming out of it is a hallucination for a short time, but then everything is back to normal.

