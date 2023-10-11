‘Take Care of Maya’ trial: Maya’s aunt testifies in $220 million case against All Children’s Hospital

from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo...

She said after Beata Kowalski's death the family kind of fell apart and she doesn’t see Maya and Kyle much. The Kowalski family’s attorneys hope the doctor can convince a jury that Maya did suffer from CRPS and needed the ketamine infusions.

The Kowalski family blames the hospital and the state, claiming the time away from her daughter caused Beata Kowalski to die by suicide. They also accuse the hospital of medically kidnapping and battering Maya.Last Monday, jurors were read two notes that Maya’s mother left behind before she took her own life. headtopics.com

"At two in the morning, I broke down in tears. I was just crying uncontrollably," she said adding she called for a nurse. "I told her, I miss my mom. I miss my mom. I love my mom. I want to go home to my mom. Turns out she ended her life.

Maya told jurors her condition would leave her screaming in pain and unable to walk at the time. She said she received the painkiller ketamine during a series of intense treatments in Mexico, in which she was told there was a 50 percent chance of death.She went on to say that the ketamine treatment worked, and she was improving until the October 2016 flare up. headtopics.com

Maya said, during her three months in state custody at the hospital, there was a 48-hour period where she was isolated in a hospital room. Maya said staff wouldn't help her go to the bathroom and, instead, tried to see if she could actually walk, but she couldn't."They left me there for 48 hours under surveillance, which they did not tell me about.

‘Take Care of Maya’ trial: Doctor who prescribed ketamine treatments testifies in $220 million caseOne day after Maya Kowalski, the teenager at the center of a $220 million lawsuit against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital took the stand, the doctor who prescribed ketamine treatments for her Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, or CRPS, testified in court.

Maya Kowalski describes seeing mother for the last time before suicide: ‘Unbelievably cruel’Maya Kowalski of 'Take Care of Maya' testified Monday in a Florida courtroom during her family's civil trial against Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

