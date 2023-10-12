‘Take Care of Maya’ trial: Jury watches Dr. Sally Smith deposition in case against All Children’s Hospital

from THU 10:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from THU 9:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo...

On Wednesday, the jury watched a video deposition from Dr. Laura Ann Voss, who was the chairperson of the ethics committee at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital while Maya was there in state custody.

The Kowalski family is suing Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, claiming its actions led Beata Kowalski to take her own life. On Tuesday, jurors heard from Dr. Anthony Kirkpatrick, the physician who diagnosed Maya Kowalski with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, or CRPS, and initially prescribed a series of lower dose ketamine treatments, which Maya said helped, but not enough. headtopics.com

However, the hospital disagreed with the treatment, suspected child abuse, notified the Department of Children and Families and a judge ordered the then 10-year-old Maya into state custody at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.After three months of being separated from her daughter while the allegations of child abuse were being investigated, Beata Kowalski, took her own life.

On Monday, Maya told jurors, the day her mother took her own life, she had a sickening feeling that something bad had happened. "The anxiety, the intrusive images, the flashbacks, the nightmares, there’s a whole host of symptoms," Dr. Brewerton testified. The Kowalski’s say they took Maya to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in October 2016 when she was experiencing a flare up of pain from CRPS. headtopics.com

Her persistence alarmed hospital staff and they called in a report to the Child Abuse Hotline. They suspected Beata Kowalski, who was a registered nurse, was making her daughter sick. When the hospital’s attorney, Howard Hunter, began his opening statements, he noted that several hospital staffers believed Beata Kowalski suffered from Munchausen by proxy (MBP) and they were trying to protect her.

