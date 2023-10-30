Shoppers arrived at 765 Sereno Drive ahead of the store’s 9 a.m. opening by more than an hour. The store’s opening was preceded by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a traditional Chinese lion dance by LionDanceME.

Vallejo’s 168 Market marks the second Bay Area location the chain has opened since being founded in 2006, with its first one in Fremont having opened in 2020. The grocery store is largely known for its Asian and international selections of produce, snacks and frozen items.

People shop inside the new 168 Market during the grand opening of the store in Vallejo on Saturday. (Chris Riley/Times-Herald) That variety of foods is what matches the demographics of Central Vallejo, where the store is located, 99 Ranch Market Chairman Jonson Chen said. 99 Ranch Market, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States, is owned by parent company Tawa Supermarket Inc., which also owns 168 Market. headtopics.com

Jonson’s father, Rodger, opened the first 99 Ranch in 1984 after emigrating from Taiwan. The now-closed shop was located in a predominantly Vietnamese community in the Southern California city of Westminster. Alice, Jonson’s sister, is the chief executive for the company.

“It’s such a diverse community here,” Jonson told the Times-Herald. “Obviously a strong Filipino base, but as well as Vietnamese, as well as some Japanese and Cambodian. It matches us so well.”Chipotle says it may need to tick its food prices up to pay California wages headtopics.com

Fairfield resident CJ Polaris attended the store’s grand opening with her husband and father-in-law to buy teas for the colder weather and to purchase dim sum, small Cantonese dumplings and snack dishes typically eaten with tea. Polaris, who works in Vallejo, said the nearest Asian markets she travels to are Asian Mart in Fairfield and 3J’s Asian Market in Sassoon.

