Taiwan's Election: Stakes, Parties, and Accusations

The stakes in Taiwan's election are high, given that Beijing sees the self-ruling island as a breakaway province and has vowed to take it back — by force, if necessary. Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP, embraces a more independent stance, and its supporters tend to believe in U.S. willingness to assist Taiwan. The opposition Kuomingtang party, or KMT, favors greater engagement with China. Its supporters are more likely to question the trustworthiness of the U.S.

There's also the Taiwan People's Party. Founded in 2019, its supporters are mostly young voters who distrust the two major parties. The Taiwanese government has accused China of interfering in the election campaign to boost the chances of opposition candidates who favor closer ties with Beijing. Observers back Taipei's accusations, with reports that China has mounted a massive hybrid warfare campaign that includes ramping up military activity, imposing trade sanctions, and running a mammoth disinformation operation onlin





