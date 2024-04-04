Taiwan Reels from Strongest Earthquake in 25 Years

Taiwan is still reeling from the strongest earthquake in 25 years. Tuesday's 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien, which was last struck by a deadly quake in 2018 that killed 17 people. Nine people were killed, and over 900 injured in the latest earthquake. Taiwan is twice the size of the nine Bay Area counties and is home to 23 million people in 101 cities and towns.

Fortunately, the brunt of the force was experienced on its mountainous, sparsely populated east coast, 90 miles away, but was felt across the island country. At San Francisco International Airport, travelers returning from the battered island described the moments the earthquake hit. "It lasted pretty long. It was longer than I expected," said Bay Area Native Brian Yang, who was at the airport in Taiwan when it struck. "You could see some of the ticket agents get underneath the counter already," said Yang. "The clerk was just about to issue my boarding pass, and the place just started to shake, and shake.

