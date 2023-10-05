Taiwan probes four firms accused of helping China's Huawei

Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said the ministry would be looking into whether the firms' activities in China "matched up" with their initial investment approval from the island's government.Wang did not give details on what rules the companies might have broken. She said earlier this week they had been engaged in low-end work like handling waste water.

A Bloomberg news report this week said the firms had been working with Huawei-connected firms to build infrastructure for chip plants. Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China is in the middle of its long National Day holiday.

Wang also said Taiwan's government will soon unveil tighter rules on "key technologies", taking into account international practice, she added, without giving details. The Chinese telecommunications giant has, for the last four years, been barred from obtaining components and technology from U.S. firms without approval., have operations in China, Taiwan's government bans production of the most sensitive technology in the country and keeps a close watch on all its companies' tech investment there. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

Taiwan probes four firms accused of helping China's HuaweiTaiwan probes four firms accused of helping China's Huawei

Has China's national champion Huawei beaten US chip controls?The United States is looking to impose new restrictions on China's telecommunications giant Huawei and chipmaker SMIC.

Taiwan indicts 2 communist party members accused of colluding with China to influence electionsProsecutors in Taiwan have indicted two leaders of the island's tiny Taiwan People's Communist Party on accusations they colluded with China in an effort to influence next year's elections for president and members of the legislative assembly.

Taiwan indicts 2 communist party members accused of colluding with China to influence electionsProsecutors in Taiwan have indicted two leaders of the island's tiny Taiwan People's Communist Party on accusations they colluded with China in an effort to influence next year's elections for president and members of the legislative assembly

Taiwan indicts 2 communist party members accused of colluding with China to influence electionsProsecutors in Taiwan have indicted two leaders of the island's tiny Taiwan People's Communist Party on accusations they colluded with China in an effort to influence next year's elections for president and members of the legislative assembly.

Taiwan indicts 2 communist party members accused of colluding with China to influence electionsProsecutors in Taiwan have indicted two leaders of the island's tiny Taiwan People's Communist Party on accusations they colluded with China in an effort to influence next year's elections for president and members of the legislative assembly.