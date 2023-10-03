Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Party Chairman Lin Te-wang and Vice Chairman Chen Chien-hsin were accused on Tuesday of violating the Anti-Infiltration Act and the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act after having accepted funds and other benefits from China’s ruling Communist Party, the official Central News Agency said.

A one-time ranking member of the pro-unification opposition Nationalist Party, Lin founded the Taiwan People’s Communist Party in 2017 and has maintained close ties with China's Taiwan Affairs Office, a Cabinet-level agency dedicated to pursuing China's unification agenda.

No word of the indictments appeared on the party's Facebook page and calls to its listed phone number in the southern city of Taiwan said it had been disconnected. In their pursuit of Taiwan's formal independence, the DPP and unidentified “separatist forces” have abused the law to suppress those advocating unification with China, office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said. headtopics.com

Despite close cultural and economic ties between the two sides, surveys show the vast majority of Taiwanese oppose accepting rule under China's authoritarian one-party system, which crushes all opposition and any form of criticism while maintaining...

