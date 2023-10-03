Prosecutors in Taiwan have indicted two leaders of the island’s tiny Taiwan People’s Communist Party on accusations they colluded with China in an effort to influence next year’s elections for president and members of the legislative assembly.

A former Japanese colony, Taiwan split from China amid civil war in 1949 and has since evolved into a thriving democracy that tolerates a wide range of political views.

Lin failed twice in bids for local government council seats and staged protests against a visit by then-speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, all allegedly funded by China, CNA reported. He also allegedly worked as an adviser to the local Taiwan Affairs Office in China’s Shandong province, CNA said.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office condemned the indictments on Tuesday, accusing the ruling DPP of “making unjustified moves against those who advocate peaceful reunification across the Taiwan Strait,” and saying the actions were “made with malicious intentions,” China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported. headtopics.com

“Such despicable acts will surely be strongly condemned and resolutely opposed by people on both sides of the Strait,” Zhu was quoted as saying. The DPP and the Nationalists, also known as the KMT, dominate politics in Taiwan, and the local Communist Party has a miniscule influence on elections and public opinion in general, despite staging attention-getting demonstrations during polls or surrounding visits by foreign supporters of Taipei, such as Pelosi.

