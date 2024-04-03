Taiwan Hit by Strongest Earthquake in 25 Years

Taiwan was hit by its strongest earthquake in 25 years during rush hour on Wednesday, with nine dead, 50 missing, and over 800 injuries reported. The quake triggered landslides in mountainous regions and caused buildings and tunnels to collapse, trapping 137 people in cars, buses, and tunnels. 87,000 homes are reportedly without power. UPDATE: The death toll from this morning's earthquake has now reached seven, with 736 injuries and 77 people remaining trapped or stranded.

All of the deceased were hikers or motorists hit by falling rocks in Hualien County. Taiwanese officials said the quake was magnitude 7.2, while the U.S. Geological Survey recorded 7.4 and Japanese seismologists reported an even stronger reading of 7.7. The epicenter of the earthquake was located roughly 11 miles from the city of Hualien, which the 1999 quake unleashed more destructive energy, and struck an area where more buildings were in danger of collapse, but Wednesday’s quake came close to its intensity

Taiwan Hit by Strongest Earthquake in 25 YearsTaiwan experienced its strongest earthquake in a quarter century, causing damage to buildings and generating a tsunami that reached southern Japanese islands. No casualties have been reported, and the tsunami threat has subsided. The city of Hualien near the epicenter suffered significant damage, with a five-story building collapsing and tilting at a 45-degree angle. In the capital, tiles fell from buildings and debris was observed at construction sites. Schools took precautions by evacuating students to open areas and providing safety helmets.

