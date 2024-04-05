Taiwan earthquake likely to disrupt semiconductor supply chain

The biggest earthquake to hit Taiwan in at least 25 years will likely cause a temporary disruption of the supply chain for semiconductors and related tech products as manufacturers restore normal operations in the wake of the quake. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake followed by aftershocks struck Taiwan 's eastern coast on Wednesday morning, killing 10 people and injuring more than 1,000.
The country plays a critical role in the global supply chain for semiconductors and is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which is the world's largest chipmaker and supplies chips to Apple and artificial intelligence (AI) giant Nvidia. Chipmakers in Taiwan have systems in place to protect the most delicate technologies used in the manufacturing process from sustaining damage in the event of an earthquake by automatically shutting down systems when the quake begin
