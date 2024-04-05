Taiwan earthquake likely to disrupt semiconductor supply chain

The biggest earthquake to hit Taiwan in at least 25 years will likely cause a temporary disruption of the supply chain for semiconductors and related tech products as manufacturers restore normal operations in the wake of the quake. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake followed by aftershocks struck Taiwan 's eastern coast on Wednesday morning, killing 10 people and injuring more than 1,000.

The country plays a critical role in the global supply chain for semiconductors and is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which is the world's largest chipmaker and supplies chips to Apple and artificial intelligence (AI) giant Nvidia. Chipmakers in Taiwan have systems in place to protect the most delicate technologies used in the manufacturing process from sustaining damage in the event of an earthquake by automatically shutting down systems when the quake begin

Taiwan Earthquake Semiconductor Supply Chain Tech Products Manufacturers TSMC Chipmaker Apple Nvidia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China and Taiwan launch joint rescue bid after boat capsizes near sensitive islandsTaiwan dispatched coast guard boats to join a rescue mission at China’s request after a fishing vessel capsized near the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Taiwan earthquake updates: 9 dead, hundreds injured in 7.4 magnitude quakeA magnitude 7.4 earthquake occurred in Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. local time.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Photos: See The Aftermath Of The Taiwan EarthquakeTaiwan has been hit by the strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Why is Taiwan so exposed to earthquakes and so well prepared to withstand them?Taiwan was struck Wednesday by its most powerful earthquake in a quarter of a century.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

A Strong Earthquake Rocks Taiwan, Collapsing Buildings And Causing A TsunamiEmily Feng is an international correspondent for NPR covering China, Taiwan and beyond.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Photos: See the aftermath of the Taiwan earthquakeTaiwan has been hit by the strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »