Taiwan condemns China for accepting sympathy messages for earthquake

The Taiwan ese Foreign Ministry expressed outrage at China for accepting sympathy messages for the Taiwan earthquake, asserting that Beijing owns the autonomous island. China 's deputy ambassador to the U.

N. made the statement during a meeting about children's rights. Taiwan was still recovering from the earthquake at the time.

Taiwan China Earthquake Sympathy Messages Outrage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

After Taiwan quake, Taiwanese Americans in SoCal rushing to send help to home countryAs Taiwan recovers from the destructive earthquake, Taiwanese Americans in Southern California are rushing to send help to their homeland.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Ex-Taiwanese President Ma visits ChinaThe Associated Press

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Ex-Taiwanese President Ma visits China to help build social and cultural linksFormer Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou is visiting China to help build social and cultural links on a trip that might include a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping despite heightened tensions

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Ex-Taiwanese President Ma visits China to help build social and cultural linksFormer Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou is visiting China to help build social and cultural links on a trip that might include a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping despite heightened tensions.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

A Strong Earthquake Rocks Taiwan, Collapsing Buildings And Causing A TsunamiEmily Feng is an international correspondent for NPR covering China, Taiwan and beyond.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Former Taiwan president Ma leaves for China, likely to meet XiFormer Taiwan president Ma leaves for China, likely to meet Xi

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »