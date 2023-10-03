Taiwán espera al tifón Koinu con vuelos cancelados y escuelas cerradas

Al menos 93 vuelos se cancelaron en aeropuertos de toda la isla el viernes, según la Administración de Aviación Civil.El tifón podría tocar tierra en el sureste de Taiwán el miércoles o el jueves por la mañana, según los meteorólogos.

El miércoles ya se registraba lluvias en la periferia del tifón en el norte y el este de Taiwán, que se esperaba que se volvieran más fuertes en la costa este y el sur a lo largo del día. Las islas exteriores taiwanesas de Penghu, Orchid y Green anunciaron cierres de escuelas y oficinas en anticipación del mal tiempo provocado por el meteoro.

Partes del condado sureño de Pingtung también anunciaron cierres. El tifón se desplazaba al oeste hacia Taiwán con vientos máximos sostenidos de 155 kilómetros por hora (96 millas por hora) y ráfagas de 191 km/h (119 mph) el miércoles por la mañana, según la Oficina Meteorológica de Taiwán.

El Centro Meteorológico Nacional chino mantuvo el miércoles la alerta amarilla -la tercera más alta- por el tifón. Los meteorólogos chinos esperaban vendavales en las zonas costeras de las provincias de Zhejiang y Fujian, donde se suspendieron los servicios de transbordadores y se llamó a puerto a los pesqueros. headtopics.com

