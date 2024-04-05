Tailoring Treatments for Psychiatric Disorders: A Step Forward

Understanding of psychiatric disorders is catching up to a reality all too familiar to the doctors who treat patients: one-size-fits-all treatments for complex conditions like depression or bipolar disorder are coming up short. Researchers are still trying to understand the underpinnings of the disorders in hopes of tailoring medicines to those patients who will benefit most.

Despite decades of research and millions of dollars in investment, there's been limited success treating depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and other disorders — and the burden of these conditions on society has continued to grow. A recent study looked at patterns in the prevalence of treatment resistant depression (TRD) among the entire population of Taiwan. It found those with a family history of TRD were at an increased risk of having it and disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and ADHD

