Taika Waititi's Love for New Zealand in 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople'

Taika Waititi is a director known for his eclectic brand of comedy, with much of his inspirations and thematic concerns being drawn from his home country of New Zealand. While he may have achieved international recognition for his work on Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, it is his 2016 film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, that arguably remains his most personal. Every facet of the film reminds the audience of Waititi’s love for New Zealand, its people, and its culture.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople is an ode to "the Bush," a concept of the wilderness that has long captured the imaginations of New Zealand filmmakers and writers. However, Waititi takes his trademark affectionate, satirical style to the genre, lovingly poking fun at all the stereotypical New Zealander characters. What is particularly interesting about the film is that Waititi never sacrifices its “New Zealanderness” to cater to an international audience. Every pop culture reference and social issue is meant for his own country’s viewing pleasure, illustrating Waititi’s genuine love for his country

