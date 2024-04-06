Taft Soccer Loses 2-0 to Austin Westlake in Region IV-6A Final

Soccer can be cruel and unforgiving. Taft experienced that on all fronts Saturday in its 2-0 loss against Austin Westlake in their Region IV-6A final at Gustafson Stadium. The Raiders played a man down for most of the match after junior goalkeeper Madissyn Harris was issued a red card for challenging a Westlake attacker on a breakaway 15 minutes into the match. After playing 100 minutes in the heat the day before, the Raiders carried on with legs and spirits fueled by adrenaline and hope.
For a while it looked promising as the match remained scoreless until 10 minutes remained when Kate Grannis finished a cross from the right corner for a 1-0 Westlake lead. Grannis sealed the match with another score with 3:43 left. “I loved the way my team played for 60 minutes,” Taft senior defender Bella Galan said. “They couldn’t get a ball on the goal at all when we had a man down. … I’m so proud of my team for just pushing throug
